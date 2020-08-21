The right turn lane of the northbound U.S. 63 exit ramp at the Route WW and Broadway interchange will be closed for paving 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release that signs will guide motorists through the work zone as crews do the paving. Motorists are asked to slow down and watch for crews in work zones.
This work is weather permitting. For more information and updates about this project call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district.
Other work that will impact area travel next week, according to the city news release:
- Beginning 9 a.m. Monday, the eastbound lane of East Broadway between North Garth Avenue and West Boulevard will be closed. Two-way traffic will be maintained utilizing temporary traffic control and flaggers. The closure is to allow Ridenhour Directional Drilling, contractor for Socket Telecom, to install new fiber optic cables on existing city of Columbia utility poles. The work is scheduled to be completed by 4 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
- Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, a portion of the south sidewalk and six parking spaces along Locust Street between South Ninth and South Tenth streets will be closed. Weathercraft Inc., contractor for 204 S. Ninth St., plans to reroof a portion of the building, with work scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Aug. 28, weather permitting.
- City of Columbia Public Works contractor Capital Paving is scheduled to continue mill and overlay operations starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday and continuing through Sept. 11, weather permitting. Work will end daily at 7 p.m. Flaggers will be present to assist motorists through the workzone. For a full list of the streets planned for mill and overlay operations in 2020 visit CoMo.gov/PublicWorks/Mill-and-Overlay-2020/
Motorists, pedestrians and others are urged to exercise caution in the work zones.