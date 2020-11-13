A contractor for the city began repaving sections of Nifong and Forum boulevards Friday.
Crews are removing old pavement and replacing it with new asphalt in a process called mill and overlay.
They're resurfacing Nifong between Bethel and Sinclair streets and Forum between Green Meadows Road and Southhampton Drive.
Travelers can expect delays for about a week. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and work zones will have flaggers to help with traffic flow.
The work is part of a larger $12.3 million effort to improve the Nifong corridor and Forum Boulevard. In addition to repaving roads, the project is adding new driving lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks and intersection improvements, as well as a traffic signal at Nifong Boulevard and Aurora Drive.