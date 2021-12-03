You are the owner of this article.
'Pawject Runway' pooch fashion show raises money for animal rescue

Dogs and volunteer escorts strutted down the catwalk — or in this case, "dogwalk" — for the Pawject Runway Canine Fashion Show, benefitting Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue. 

The dogs and puppies were dressed to their best, with a treat waiting for them at the end of the runway. Some dogs were led on a leash while others were held or carried in bags.

While the dogs posed, sat or laid down at the end of the runway, master of ceremonies Liz Duesenberg — of "Liz and Scottie in the Morning" radio fame — announced each dog's story. Every model in the show was a rescue dog, and some were up for adoption. 

Audrey Schlosser carries Gurtie

Audrey Schlosser carries Gurtie in the Kurgo K9 Rucksack during the fashion show Thursday at Bur Oak Brewing Company.
Audrey Schlosser, left, and Josie Schlosser walk Ruby

Audrey Schlosser, left, and Josie Schlosser walk Ruby down the runway Thursday at Bur Oak Brewing Company. The two sisters are the youngest staff of Lizzi & Rocco’s and have volunteered there for years.

The pups modeled coats, bandanas and pajamas. Volunteers for Unchained Melodies were sporting matching accessories.

"One of the things I love about Unchained Melodies is that we take these dogs and prepare them for their homes," volunteer Emmi Weiner said, holding tight to the leash of the energetic boxer Sadie, who was intent on escaping. 

Not only were dogs part of the fun, but many local businesses such as Lovely Jubbly Ornament participated in the event.

Daisy shows off her bandana

Daisy shows off her bandana Thursday at Bur Oak Brewing Company. After Daisy’s runway walk, her puppies, which are available for adoption, appeared before the crowd.
Kaileigh McDonnell, 10, makes eye contact with Chance

Kaileigh McDonnell, 10, makes eye contact with Chances on Thursday at Bur Oak Brewing Company. Kaileigh’s family runs an acrylic fluid art shop, Jam Fluid Art, and had a booth displaying their creations at the fundraiser.

"Right now, I have some Halloween and Christmas (ornaments),” said owner Chelsea Peters, who handmakes ornaments to sell locally. 

Some other goodies for sale at the event were handmade hair accessories, dog treats, jewelry, wool mittens and mugs. 

A bake sale also raised funds for Unchained Melodies. 

"This is all for the rescue, all the donations, and all the volunteers made stuff," volunteer Vanessa Lemons said.

Betty is fed a treat

Betty is fed a treat Thursday at Bur Oak Brewing Company. Betty was wearing a Kurgo K9 Core Sweater in heather red.
Jean Bogart pets Sadie

Jean Bogart pets Sadie during the fashion show Thursday at Bur Oak Brewing Company. Sadie was wearing a reversible Kurgo Loft Jacket in Liberty Floral and Magenta.

"Pawject Runway started 10 years ago in the original location of Lizzi & Rocco's," said Melody Whitworth, the director of Unchained Melodies. "We started this show with 12 people attending."

The benefit, in its ninth year (after missing one annual event last year due to COVID-19), started as a small event but grew with each year. 

The first show in the original, smaller Lizzi & Rocco's location soon graduated to a larger storefront. After that, the show traveled to Maplewood Barn Theatre before finally landing in its location for this year — Bur Oak Brewing, Whitworth said. 

Mikaela Adams holds Peanut

Mikaela Adams holds Peanut on Thursday at Bur Oak Brewing Company. Peanut wore a FabDog Chevron Sweater and coat in melon.

