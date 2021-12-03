'Pawject Runway' pooch fashion show raises money for animal rescue

Dogs and volunteer escorts strutted down the catwalk — or in this case, "dogwalk" — for the Pawject Runway Canine Fashion Show, benefitting Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue.
The dogs and puppies were dressed to their best, with a treat waiting for them at the end of the runway. Some dogs were led on a leash while others were held or carried in bags.
While the dogs posed, sat or laid down at the end of the runway, master of ceremonies Liz Duesenberg — of "Liz and Scottie in the Morning" radio fame — announced each dog's story. Every model in the show was a rescue dog, and some were up for adoption.
The pups modeled coats, bandanas and pajamas. Volunteers for Unchained Melodies were sporting matching accessories.
"One of the things I love about Unchained Melodies is that we take these dogs and prepare them for their homes," volunteer Emmi Weiner said, holding tight to the leash of the energetic boxer Sadie, who was intent on escaping.
Not only were dogs part of the fun, but many local businesses such as Lovely Jubbly Ornament participated in the event.
"Right now, I have some Halloween and Christmas (ornaments),” said owner Chelsea Peters, who handmakes ornaments to sell locally.
Some other goodies for sale at the event were handmade hair accessories, dog treats, jewelry, wool mittens and mugs.
A bake sale also raised funds for Unchained Melodies.
"This is all for the rescue, all the donations, and all the volunteers made stuff," volunteer Vanessa Lemons said.
"Pawject Runway started 10 years ago in the original location of Lizzi & Rocco's," said Melody Whitworth, the director of Unchained Melodies. "We started this show with 12 people attending."
The benefit, in its ninth year (after missing one annual event last year due to COVID-19), started as a small event but grew with each year.
The first show in the original, smaller Lizzi & Rocco's location soon graduated to a larger storefront. After that, the show traveled to Maplewood Barn Theatre before finally landing in its location for this year — Bur Oak Brewing, Whitworth said.