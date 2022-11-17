Columbia residents voiced their displeasure with the city-issued logo bags for their low quality and the manner of implementation, as well as problems they have caused as a result.

A meeting Thursday night in the Columbia City Council chambers invited residents to provide comment on the possible switch to a system that would allow customers to use their own trash bags for pickup, as long as they weigh less than 50 pounds.

