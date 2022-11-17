Columbia residents voiced their displeasure with the city-issued logo bags for their low quality and the manner of implementation, as well as problems they have caused as a result.
A meeting Thursday night in the Columbia City Council chambers invited residents to provide comment on the possible switch to a system that would allow customers to use their own trash bags for pickup, as long as they weigh less than 50 pounds.
Residents asked Utilities Director David Sorrell why the system was initially implemented and what led the city to decide on city-issued bags compared to other alternatives. Sorrell said that the prior system had customers leaving loose trash on their lawn in large quantities, causing issues for staff.
“The worst scenario that I remember is a truck driver called in one day,” Sorrell said. “There was a subdivision where it was a move-out period for rental properties. The supervisor told him to skip those and that they would send another truck over there. A truck that would normally pick up four to 500 homes stopped at nine homes and they had to take that truck back to the landfill.”
Sorrell said that the meeting needed to be held because a decision on whether to purchase more bags for 2023 had to be made before the end of the year. The measure, if approved by the council, would go into effect starting Jan. 2 and possibly save the city $1.15 million.
Sorrell attributed many of the issues residents raised concerns about to staffing shortages. The shortages caused shifts in service, such as the change in recycling pickup to a bi-weekly system from a weekly system and scheduling bulk item pickups in advance.
“In collections right now there’s 20 (vacancies) in that division. There’s 500 positions in the department and 75 are vacant right now,” Sorrell said.
While roll carts were not on the agenda for discussion, residents wondered if a more automated trash system using roll carts would attract more drivers.
“I would think if you made the process more automated, with less physical demands on the body, that would help with recruiting and retaining staff, that’s my opinion,” he said.
No changes to the recycling collection will be made at this time, however the Recovery Division of Solid Waste is running a study of all aspects of collections and processing. The blue bags will remain regardless if the measure repealing the trash bags passes the council.
The next opportunity for public comment on the city-provided trash bags is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the City Council chambers.