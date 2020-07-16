A Columbia company that alleges it lost more than $75,000 after its payroll management company failed to hand over payroll taxes to the IRS has taken legal action.
TrueSon Exteriors, a local construction and renovation business, sued Moresource, Inc.on June 25 in the 13th Circuit Court for negligence and breach of contract.
The suit was filed after TrueSon Exteriors received a letter from the IRS stating it had not paid all of its payroll taxes across multiple 2019 fiscal quarters. According to court documents, the amount owed started at $77,193.15 but shot up to $108,000 as a result of late fees and other penalties from the IRS.
Moresource is a Columbia-based personnel and administrative outsourcing business that TrueSon Exteriors has worked with since 2012, according to court documents. Under their agreement, Moresource was in charge of personnel functions such as employee administration and benefits, including payroll and payroll tax management.
Court documents state Moresource had access to TrueSon Exteriors’ bank accounts to be able to pull money for these taxes. While the money was drawn from their account, it allegedly never made it to the IRS.
Barry Roewe, owner and president of TrueSon Exteriors, said he originally thought the IRS’s letter was “just a piece of paperwork” that he needed to send to Moresource. He soon discovered the issue ran deeper when Moresource officials couldn’t tell him what happened to his company’s money, he said.
Roewe said he spoke with the IRS and has paid the principal of $77,193.15 while the IRS will go to Moresource for the $30,000 in fees. This means TrueSon Exteriors has now paid this amount twice — once when Moresource withdrew the funds from its account and a second time directly to the IRS.
“Obviously, I didn’t have $78,000 laying around to pay on a two-week deadline,” Roewe said. “I wrote the check in hopes of operating in good faith with the IRS, and I just pray we get the money back.”
Court documents state Moresource has not and will not tell TrueSon Exteriors what happened to their money. Attorney Tim Gerding is representing TrueSon Exteriors and said communication with Moresource had not improved as of Tuesday morning.
Roewe’s company isn’t the only one left in the lurch.
Craig Stevenson, president of the board of directors of Mozambique Orphanage Fund, a small nonprofit organization dedicated to financially supporting orphans and vulnerable children in Mozambique, Africa, said the nonprofit also received a letter from the IRS in June stating it owed around $2,000 in tax liabilities for the fourth fiscal quarter 2019.
Just like TrueSon Exteriors, Mozambique Orphanage Fund used Moresource to manage its payroll.
In addition to the liabilities from 2019, Stevenson said the nonprofit is also now having to pay an additional $2,000 to cover payroll taxes for the second 2020 fiscal quarter that Moresource withdrew from the foundation’s bank accounts but never sent to the IRS.
Stevenson said Moresource is now telling him they are “not in a position” where they can pay these amounts to the IRS.
“It’s discouraging,” Stevenson said. “This is an extra $4,000 that we’re out that can no longer go towards our mission.”
Stevenson shared emails with the Missourian sent between himself and Moresource in which an employee confirmed the taxes were Moresource’s responsibility.
In an email, Moresource President Kathryn Cunningham told Stevenson the issue resulted from the company’s main accounting employee leaving without notice in mid-January, leaving Moresource to try to figure out “what did and didn’t happen” for the fourth quarter’s forms and taxes.
Cunningham did not respond to repeated requests for comment Tuesday or Wednesday. It is unknown how many of Moresource’s clients have been similarly affected.
In a LinkedIn post made early July, Cunningham wrote she was “dusting off [her] resume for the second chapter of [her] life” after working at the company for over 26 years.
In a June 3 email obtained by the Missourian, Cunningham told clients Moresource would no longer be offering payroll services. The email did not offer an explanation but said that the company’s other services, such as HR consulting, would still be available.
Both TrueSon Exteriors and the Mozambique Orphanage Fund have switched their payrolls to Columbia EDP, a Columbia-based HR and payroll company.
A change in Moresource’s legal representation has only further complicated communication between Moresource and its affected clients. Originally, clients were told the company was working with attorney Chad Caraker to evaluate and resolve the problem. This changed at some point, and Stevenson said he was told Caraker was no longer representing Moresource’s clients in the payroll taxes issue.
When emailed for comment, Caraker confirmed that while he does represent Moresource, he would not be handling the TrueSon Exteriors case. He declined to comment further.
Since opening over 26 years ago, Moresource and its leadership have both received numerous awards and honors. The company was named Top HR Firm by COMO Magazine from 2015 to 2017 and was runner-up in 2018. Cunningham is also well known in the business community and has won multiple high-ranking awards.
She also ran for state senate in 2008 before dropping out due to “unforeseen circumstances (that) forced her to devote time to her business,” according to previous Missourian coverage.
Stevenson said it was Moresource’s good reputation that prompted Mozambique Orphanage Fund to partner with them in the first place. Roewe also mentioned hearing high praise for Moresource over the years and that its reputation made the current situation all the more surprising.
“With small businesses like mine, we put a lot of heart and soul into building our businesses,” Roewe said. “COVID has been a big enough challenge, so for a company that’s supposed to be an advocate for small businesses to put us in an even worse position ... it’s just mind boggling.”
The lawsuit’s first hearing had not been scheduled as of Thursday morning.