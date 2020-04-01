Every month or so, Clara Baldwin sets up a microphone in the living room of her house in Kansas City, calls a domestic violence survivor on the phone and talks to them about their experience and how they achieved peace after abuse.
Baldwin has been a witness to domestic abuse and has experienced its lingering effects. Her experience inspired her to start her own one-woman nonprofit organization, Peace Over Pieces.
“Having been in that situation makes me sympathetic to other people,” Baldwin said. “I know how hopeless it can feel. I know how it feels like you’re trapped.”
About 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner, according to the CDC.
According to a report from the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, more than 35,500 people received services from state domestic violence programs in 2018. The coalition also reported that 30,826 requests for shelter and services were unmet.
Despite the high numbers, there is still stigma and shame surrounding domestic violence. Baldwin’s nonprofit organization and eponymous podcast, “Peace Over Pieces,” focuses on telling survivors’ stories to raise awareness of the issue as well as the stigma around it.
“I wanted to do something impactful that was different,” she said. “Talking about it just makes it more, I don’t know, makes you feel normal?”
Baldwin has lived in Missouri her entire life. She grew up in Columbia and studied business administration at Westminster College. With her podcast, she is able to reach people worldwide and even speak to survivors from other countries.
“With domestic abuse, it comes with emotional abuse; people can’t just get up and leave,” Baldwin said. “So much money goes into it, so that’s why I raise money for them.”
Elizabeth Rohaidy, a survivor in Florida who was interviewed by Baldwin on the podcast last August, knows how difficult it was to leave an abusive situation. Years ago, a partner hurt her, and she said she let it happen because of her own insecurities. Since then she has learned to love herself.
“The stronger I grew in self-love, the more I came to realize I didn’t deserve that. Nobody does,” she said.
Rohaidy works a 9-to-5 job during the day, but she is also a certified life coach.
“I really felt that I went through what I did for a reason,” Rohaidy said. “I’d really like to inspire people to practice self-love and to try to overcome any internal obstacles that they have, so that they can have a healthy relationship with themselves and a healthy relationship with others.”
Rohaidy said she thinks anyone who has experienced abuse or trauma should consider sharing their story because it can help people in feeling braver, stronger and less alone.
“It was really, really easy to talk to Clara,” Rohaidy said. “I could tell that she cares. Being open about my story was easy for me to do with her.”
It might be a challenge, however, for other survivors and victims.
To Elizabeth Herrera Eichenberger, executive director of True North of Columbia, being trained to deal with trauma is very important when it comes to running a nonprofit organization for abuse survivors. While she said she thought the podcast is a great idea, the way it’s conducted is crucial.
“My obvious concern would be the safety of the people that are sharing their stories,” she said. “But it depends on the person, to be honest, because if you have an abuser who is really dangerous and vindictive, it could put you in a really dangerous situation if you’re sharing everything that happened to you.
“I absolutely think that the more opportunities that we can get to engage and understand what domestic violence is and what it isn’t, the more we can let the shame kind of wash over us and the community,” Eichenberger said.
Eichenberger recognized that there are a lot of people who want to help those who are suffering. In many cases, however, you could potentially say the wrong thing, especially when handling issues is beyond your capabilities.
“But I think it’s up to the individual survivor and victim,” Eichenberger said. “If they feel safe and comfortable enough, then … I mean, nobody knows your story better than you. So if they feel good about it, then I don’t see an issue with that.”
Eichenberger encouraged Baldwin to participate in training courses such as the ones offered at True North of Columbia so that she can be better prepared when talking to survivors and victims of domestic abuse.
She said that when you know what boundaries not to cross, “that’s a recipe for success.”
Baldwin has never had training, but she donates to shelters and would be open to doing it.
Eichenberger also suggested visiting Rose Brooks Center in Kansas City for its training courses. Rose Brooks Center provides services for victims of domestic violence.
When Phanh Sysavath, Baldwin’s mother, first listened to her podcast, she cried.
“I’m just so proud of her,” Sysavath said. “I think her goal is to uplift other people and be an example for kids. It’s like ... even if something happens in your life, your life goes on.”
When Sysavath was going through financial hardships, her daughter said she would “make so much money” to help her family one day. Sysavath told her daughter to just be a good person.
“I always tell Clara that happiness and peace is the main key in your life,” Sysavath said. “I think that’s why she chose the name for her podcast.”
Baldwin said she came up with “Peace Over Pieces” after a a few hours of brainstorming, but the message of her organization and podcast aligns with her mother’s sentiments. “Peace is what I feel now,” she said.
“When I was starting, I thought that as long as I reach one person, it would be worth it,” Baldwin said.
With the eight episodes released on her podcast and over 3,000 followers on Instagram, it is clear that she has reached more than one person.
“Healing can take your whole life,” Baldwin said. “What can help is listening to the podcast and just knowing you’re not alone.”
Baldwin said reading comments and messages on the organization’s Instagram account is comforting to her. She is 23 years old, but she plans to work on the organization for as long as she can.
“It’s the one thing in my life that is super fulfilling without having to try, and I would put all my work and energy into it.” Baldwin said. “Even if I lose money, it’s fine.”