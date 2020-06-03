A peaceful group marched through much of downtown Columbia Tuesday night, stopping in several intersections for short periods of time in memory of George Floyd.
Those protesting police brutality in the wake of Floyd’s death stopped several times to lie in streets or on sidewalks for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time of a recording of Floyd’s final moments alive while being restrained by police. His death has prompted protests across the nation.
As Tuesday’s local protest began, Police Chief Geoff Jones issued a statement supporting peaceful protests but requesting that intersections not be blocked.
“We are committed to supporting peaceful protests while ensuring the public’s safety,” Jones said in the statement. “As demonstrations continue to take place in our community, officers will ensure the safety of our residents while supporting demonstrators’ constitutional rights.”
Demonstrators on Sunday and Monday attempted to block the intersection of Providence Road and Broadway. Two women participating in those demonstrations Monday were struck by cars in separate incidents. Damage was done to some buildings downtown later in the night.
“We are aware of the incidents that took place yesterday and plan to position officers in locations throughout the downtown area to help prevent any similar incidents,” Jones said in his statement. “For the safety of both demonstrators and motorists, we are requesting individuals not block the intersection of the roads.”
The group Tuesday began marching near Broadway and Eighth Street, and cars stopped at the intersection as the group passed. It marked the third consecutive night of protests in Columbia.
Protesters stopped at the intersection of Broadway and Eighth Street to lay on the pavement for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, a reference to a recording of Floyd’s last minutes alive.
At one point protesters laid down in honor of Floyd at the intersection of Elm Street and Providence Road. Later they lay down again for 8 minutes and 46 seconds outside the Columbia Police Department headquarters.
One demonstrator, Roy Lovelady, walked behind a hatchback auto with its hatch up and speakers through which he led a chant for the crowd: “Prosecute the police. No justice, no peace.”
Lovelady, one of the key organizers, said that although he’s thrilled about the turnout, he encourages people to register to vote and even set up a table in front of the Boone County Courthouse with registration forms before the marches began.
“I don’t feel any particular kind of way because this is just one step forward for a mile that’s still ahead of us.” he said.
Before the marching began, local defense attorney Robin Winn, who is also on the executive committee for Columbia’s NAACP chapter, told the group that she had met with organizers to work on logistics for a peaceful march.
Winn was excited to see so many young people “energized, fired up and ready” Monday night, but felt that event was disorganized. She decided to gather a few vocal protesters for a meeting at her office Tuesday to “just see where we can do better.”
“We just got to make sure that we know certain lines, because I don’t want to get into a conversation with the police,” she said. “That’s gonna take away the message, you know, of peace and just getting awareness out here about racial inequality.”
Winn reflected on the moments when protesters laid on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
“Well, I was feeling actually very overwhelmed. I really wanted to cry. I started getting very emotional,” she said. “Just because I didn’t realize how long eight minutes is, you know what I mean? We know eight minutes, but to just sit there and to know that he was down there that long. That really just did something to me.”
At one point, the group marched onto MU’s Francis Quadrangle for a few minutes.
As the formal rally ended, KOMU reported that police officers knelt with protesters in the middle of Broadway.
Columbia Police Community Relations Officer Mike Hestir said he has concerns about the coming days and how officers will handle protests and obstruction of intersections.
“Trying really hard to get this right and, you know, we can’t let other people get hurt,” he said.
“You know, we’re trying to balance out total community wellness, with respect towards folks civil rights,” he said. “But these folks are shutting down on purpose to try to amplify their message, which makes sense, but trying to balance all that — my short answer is, I don’t know.”
Jones concluded his written statement with these words: “We value our community and our neighbors and will continue to work together to maintain safety and security for all.”