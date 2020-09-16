Mid-Missouri Peaceworks will be hosting a 5K walk Sunday to raise awareness for climate change.
Partnering with Osage Group Sierra Club, League of Women Voters of Columbia and Boone County, Renew Missouri, and Climate Leaders at Mizzou, The “Walk for the Climate” event aims to get voters actively thinking about climate change during this election season.
“We can no longer afford to leave climate change on back burner, nor to pretend that it is the sort of problem that will go away on its own,” said Peaceworks director Mark Haim in a news release. “Action is urgently needed now.”
The walk is the first in a series of events of the organization’s “Vote for the Climate” campaign. The group also has planned a climate change biking event for Oct. 4, in addition to canvasing and distributing yard signs with the campaign slogan, the release noted.
Walk participants can meet at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Columbia at Courthouse Plaza for live music and a keynote address from Columbia City Councilperson Ian Thomas.
Participants are encouraged to bring signs and banners, but some will be provided, according to the group.
The 5K walk is set to begin around 2 p.m. The event is open to the public.