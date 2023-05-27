Pedaler's Jamboree brings cyclists to town for music and biking

Mark Bendel, center, a bike mechanic from Walt’s Bike Shop, tunes up a bicycle Saturday before the Pedaler’s Jamboree at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. The store offered tune-ups and final checks before bicyclists began riding to Boonville.
Mike Stornello puts an event wristband on Alicia Weber before they began cycling Saturday at Flat Branch Park. The pair were one of several groups biking more than 60 miles on the Katy Trail to Boonville.
Flowers poke through the spokes of a propped-up bicycle Saturday at Flat Branch Park. Some participants dressed in costumes or wore accessories as part of their attire. Asher Johnson wore a large curly wig on top of his helmet. “It’s not sweaty yet, but I’m sure it will be later down the trail,” he said.
Bicyclists take a break under the shade of the big bur oak at McBaine as another bicyclist passes on Saturday. Jeff Gillette and Brett Wilson have biked in the event for the past four years. “We usually come for the music,” Gillette said.
The morning sun painted Flat Branch Park in streaks of gold Saturday as riders gathered for the start of the 14th annual Pedaler's Jamboree. The air smelled like sunscreen, and bike bells and beer cans cracking open punctuated conversations.
With pleasant temperatures in the 70s and no rain in the forecast, organizers said it was perfect weather, some of the best the event had ever seen.
Chris Duplechain of New Orleans said it was his seventh time at Pedaler's Jamboree. One thing he loves about the event is its camaraderie, which he said was just as strong in 2021 when it stormed the entire time.
"People just embraced the weather," Duplechain said. "...It didn't matter if it was raining or not. (For) the ones that rode, it was like it wasn't even raining. It brought everybody together a bit more just because we had that extra element that popped up on us."
Pedaler's Jamboree, billed as a "bicycle and music festival," has brought cyclists to mid-Missouri since 2009. Participants ride a total of 65.4 miles from Columbia to Boonville and back again over the weekend. In Boonville and at stops along the Katy Trail in McBaine, Rocheport and Franklin, riders enjoy live music and refreshments.
James Nigh of Columbus, Ohio, comes to Pedaler's Jamboree for the music. Nigh said his favorite artists he has heard at the event are Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, a blues reggae band that last appeared in 2016, and Here Come the Mummies, a nine-piece funk band that last played in 2022.
Debuting as this year's headlining act were the New Respects, a pop soul trio from Nashville. Leah Arnold, an event organizer, said she was looking forward to hearing them and hoped the event would net them new fans. Other featured acts were Ha Ha Tonka, the Royal Furs and That1Guy.
Though live music was still waiting down the trail, participants' personal speakers brought Flat Branch Park to life with strains of rock, blues and other styles of music.
The electric Delta blues of John Lee Hooker's "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" rattled and rolled out of Mike O'Rourke's speaker. Though this was his first time at Pedaler's Jamboree, O'Rourke is a seasoned cyclist who has ridden in a state-crossing event in Iowa and a 100-mile ride in 100-degree heat in Texas. He said he was hoping to meet new people.
Steve Reed of Carl Junction came to Pedaler's with lots of friends. He and the other members of the Neosho-based Beers & Gears, "a drinking club with a bike problem," wore matching green shirts with a yellow brain in a glass jar.
Reed said he was excited to hear Ha Ha Tonka and That1Guy. He rides his bike every day, and he said Pedaler's Jamboree is a great chance for bike lovers to do what they love together.
"It's just great to see a lot of like-minded people who want to get out and ride bikes and enjoy the outdoors," Reed said. "I think it's just a great opportunity to celebrate biking culture."
Mike Durham and Lori Livingston came with Ethel, their Boston Terrier-French Bulldog mix, from Springfield. Durham was there for his fourth time, and Livingston her first.
He said he hadn't touched his bike since last year and was there for the barbecue, the grand finale fireworks, the music and the beer. Durham and Livingston said Ethel would be riding alongside them, harnessed into a sidecar.
"It's just a great event," Durham said. "Great family event, too. You can bring kids and your dogs to this, and it's just great to be around."
Brothers Chris and John Kalogeris also were bringing someone with them down the trail: John Kalogeris' daughter Aubrey, who looked up from her sidecar to say she was excited for the ride. John Kalogeris lives in Columbia now, but he said heard about the event only after moving away from Columbia.
"When I came back, I'm like, 'Man, we got to do this.' ... I like biking, and I like beer and music," John Kalogeris said. "Can't lose, right?"