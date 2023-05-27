 Skip to main content
Pedaler's Jamboree brings cyclists to town for music and biking

The morning sun painted Flat Branch Park in streaks of gold Saturday as riders gathered for the start of the 14th annual Pedaler's Jamboree. The air smelled like sunscreen, and bike bells and beer cans cracking open punctuated conversations.

With pleasant temperatures in the 70s and no rain in the forecast, organizers said it was perfect weather, some of the best the event had ever seen.

Mark Bendel, center, a bike mechanic from Walt’s Bike Shop, tunes up a bicycle Saturday before the Pedaler’s Jamboree at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. The store offered tune-ups and final checks before bicyclists began riding to Boonville.
Mike Stornello puts an event wristband on Alicia Weber before they began cycling Saturday at Flat Branch Park. The pair were one of several groups biking more than 60 miles on the Katy Trail to Boonville.
Pedaler’s Jamboree luggage tags sit on the registration table Saturday at Flat Branch Park. Event coordinators stored and transferred camping gear to Boonville while participants biked.
Brett Tintera bikes with no hands Saturday near the big bur oak just off the Katy Trail at McBaine. This year’s jamboree was the 14th annual gathering.
Flowers poke through the spokes of a propped-up bicycle Saturday at Flat Branch Park. Some participants dressed in costumes or wore accessories as part of their attire. Asher Johnson wore a large curly wig on top of his helmet. “It’s not sweaty yet, but I’m sure it will be later down the trail,” he said.
Bicyclists take a break under the shade of the big bur oak at McBaine as another bicyclist passes on Saturday. Jeff Gillette and Brett Wilson have biked in the event for the past four years. “We usually come for the music,” Gillette said.

