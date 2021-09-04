Not even the rain could curb the lively energy of Pedaler’s Jamboree participants Saturday morning.
“This is the best bike tour in the state of Missouri, and cyclists are positive people,” rider Paul Hoynacki said. “We want to go out and socialize, and we’ll do what it takes.”
Hoynacki is part of Team Hazard, a group of friends that participates in bike tours across the country. Team Hazard is accustomed to 80-mile rides, so the Pedaler’s Jamboree is a bit more laid back for its members. He said this is almost their 10th jamboree.
Team Hazard makes up a fraction of the thousands of riders who come out from Missouri and beyond to Columbia for the annual Pedaler’s Jamboree, a 40-mile bike ride on the Katy Trail from Columbia to Jefferson City.
The ride was continually delayed because of COVID-19 safety precautions last year and eventually postponed until this year, making this the tour’s 12th ride.
Mike Denehy, event organizer, started the Pedaler’s Jamboree in 2009, hoping to get some friends together for a good time. Thirteen years later, the tour has grown significantly. In its first year, the ride brought in 400 participants. This year, Denehy predicts a turnout of 1,600 or 1,700 cyclists.
“It’s all about celebrating good times and enjoying the moment. … It’s great,” Denehy said.
The two-day ride includes a series of stops along the way with live, myriad-genre musical performances. Bikers hit the road early Saturday morning, spend the night in Jefferson City and make their return Sunday.
Saturday night, Cowboy Mouth was to perform in Jefferson City, followed by a fireworks show from Spirit of ’76. This year’s overnight was in the Riverside Amphitheater in Ellis-Porter Park.
This is rider Mary Hammond’s first jamboree. She heard about the event through some fellow cyclists and drove from St. Louis for it.
“I’m feeling great; I’m feeling really excited about this ride,” Hammond said before setting off.
Columbia retailer Walt’s set up a tent near the start line in Flat Branch Park to provide rider support, such as making minor adjustments to bikes or changing out tires to maximize safety.
“It’s nice to see people getting back out there. I hope they are able to really get their all out of it,” Walt’s Bike Shop employee Jackson Mitchell said. “It has been a really long time since we’ve been able to get together like this.”
Denehy predicted riders would depart for Columbia on Sunday morning and arrive around mid-afternoon or evening. He said he encourages anyone interested in participating next year to go to the event website for more information.