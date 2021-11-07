Pedestrian Cassandra A. Shafer, 54, was killed at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening by an oncoming car while crossing U.S. 63 in Columbia.
The collision occurred at the 1000 block of U.S. 63. Shafer was walking west to east when a Jefferson City man traveling south in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and towing a 12-foot utility trailer struck her in the passing lane of traffic, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Shafer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about the incident, the police ask that you please contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.