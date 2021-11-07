Pedestrian Cassandra A. Shafer, 54, was killed at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening by an oncoming car while crossing U.S. 63 in Columbia.
The collision occurred at the 1000 block of U.S. 63. Shafer was walking west to east when a Jefferson City man traveling south in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and towing a 12-foot utility trailer struck her in the passing lane of traffic, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Shafer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five members of her family stood outside the Columbia Police Department asking for transparency Sunday.
“She was more than just a pedestrian crossing the street,” family member Trainio Williams said. “She was a woman. And a woman that was loved by family, and I believe so her community.”
Rebecca Harris said the police told them it was an ongoing investigation.
The Columbia police did not respond to phone calls from the Missourian Sunday night.
If you have any information about the incident, the police ask that you please contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.