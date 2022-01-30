A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday evening on Interstate 70 Drive Northwest near Barnwood Drive.
The pedestrian, Sullivan S. Preston, 19, was walking eastbound when he was struck by motorist Joseph C. Gilmore, 30, who was also driving eastbound, according to a news release.
Preston was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Gilmore had no reported injuries.
Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.