A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday evening on Interstate 70 Drive Northwest near Barnwood Drive.

The pedestrian, Sullivan S. Preston, 19, was walking eastbound when he was struck by motorist Joseph C. Gilmore, 30, who was also driving eastbound, according to a news release.

Preston was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Gilmore had no reported injuries. 

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Abby Stetina is a spring 2022 community and special section reporter studying journalism and French. She can be reached at astetina@umsystem.edu or @abbystetina on Twitter.

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you