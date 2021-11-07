Pedestrian Cassandra A. Shafer, 54, was killed at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening by an oncoming car while crossing U.S. 63 in Columbia.
The collision occurred at the 1000 block of U.S. 63, Columbia police reported.
Shafer was walking west to east when a Jefferson City man traveling south in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and towing a 12-foot utility trailer hit her in the passing lane of traffic, according to a police news release.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. Shafer was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, fve members of her family stood with signs outside the Columbia Police Department seeking information about her body.
Rebecca Harris said the police told them it was an ongoing investigation.
“She was more than just a pedestrian crossing the street,” family member Trainio Williams said. “She was a woman, and a woman that was loved by family, and I believe her community.”
The Columbia police did not respond to phone calls from the Missourian Sunday night.
Those with information about the incident should contact Columbia police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.