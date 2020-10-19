A 46-year-old Columbia woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Paris Road on Sunday evening.
Columbia Police responded to a report of a pedestrian lying unconscious on the side of the road in the 3300 block of Paris Road at 10:20 p.m., according to a news release. When officers arrived they began CPR on the victim, identified as Christine Marie Horn. When EMS arrived, they transported her to a local emergency room where she was treated with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators concluded that Horn was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene. Officers located some debris and suspect the vehicle is a newer white Volkswagen Jetta, according to the news release.
The damage to the vehicle will be visible on the front bumper or quarter panel of the passenger side.
The investigation has since been turned over to the CPD's crash investigation unit and is ongoing. No further information was available early Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.