Two vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian, 43, walking Saturday in the driving lane along Interstate 70.

Both vehicles and the pedestrian were traveling westbound in the driving lane near Providence Road, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

Kenneth R. Blackwell Jr., 35, was driving a silver 2013 Ford Fusion hybrid and was the first to hit the pedestrian. He was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries.

Timothy I. Cook, 29, then also hit the pedestrian. Driving a silver 2005 Honda Accord, Cook was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries.

According to the news release, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene due to fatal injuries suffered in the crash. The victim was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

  • Education reporter, fall 2020. I am a first year graduate student studying magazine writing journalism. Reach me at hgallant@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @GallantHannah.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

