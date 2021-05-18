A Columbian man was seriously injured Monday evening near U.S. 63 and Conley Road, according to a news release from Columbia police. 

Steven J. Ledbetter, 49, was trying to cross U.S 63 while a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling south along the highway. Police believe that rain was a factor in the accident and that Ledbetter was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time.

Ledbetter was in fair condition at University Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, a hospital spokesperson said.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

