The Columbia Police Department is investigating a pedestrian car crash that occurred at around 9:10 a.m. Monday on the connector between Interstate 70 and U.S. 63 at Conley Road.
According to a news release, Paul M. Catron, 37, was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer and headed north on the connector when pedestrian Robert E. Glover, Jr., 22, crossed the roadway going east, into the path of the car.
Paramedics transported Glover, who suffered life-threatening injuries, to University Hospital, according to the release. He was in critical condition Monday afternoon.
This investigation is ongoing. Columbia police are asking that anyone with more information call 874-7652.