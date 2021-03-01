The Columbia Police Department is investigating a pedestrian car crash that occurred at around 9:10 a.m. Monday on the connector between Interstate 70 and U.S. 63 at Conley Road.

According to a news release, Paul M. Catron, 37, was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer and headed north on the connector when pedestrian Robert E. Glover, Jr., 22, crossed the roadway going east, into the path of the car.

Paramedics transported Glover, who suffered life-threatening injuries, to University Hospital, according to the release. He was in critical condition Monday afternoon.

This investigation is ongoing. Columbia police are asking that anyone with more information call 874-7652.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment Reporter, Spring 2021 Reach me at mccaskillc@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you