PedNet Coalition, a nonprofit focused on transportation, in partnership with Sudwerk Brewing Co. from California, has created a beer to commemorate 30 years of the Katy Trail.

According to a news release, the beer will be called "Hindman Junction", which is the intersection of the MKT Trail and the Katy Trail.

For beer connoisseurs, Session IPL will be the type of beer, which, in their words,  will have a "hop-forward and aromatic" taste.

The Hindman Junction intersection was named in honor of Darwin Hindman, the "Father of the Katy Trail." Hindman was mayor of Columbia for 15 years, 2010 being his last. He was a devoted advocate for the construction of Katy Trail, and led the fundraising campaign for the 240-mile trail.

The beer will be released Thursday by the California brewery. Parts of the draft and package sales will be donated to PedNet.

Sudwerk ownership includes two MU alumni, two Missouri S&T–Rolla alumni and three others from the St. Louis area.

