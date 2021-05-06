PedNet Coalition will be hosting multiple events as part of its 19th annual Bike, Walk & Wheel Week from May 8 through May 15.
PedNet describes the week as a "celebration of being active for people of all ages and abilities." Events include an outdoor and COVID-19-safe Mother's Day ride and breakfast station. Some virtual events include classes on bike maintenance and a "Shift Your Trips" challenge.
PedNet's leadership announced that it would be internally restructuring April 28, with the company moving from a traditional leadership model to a shared leadership model.
Former CEO Annette Triplett is moving into the new position chief development officer. Lawrence Simonson will take over as CEO, and former Community Engagement Director Heather Marriott will move into the newly created chief operations officer position.
Bike, Walk & Wheel Week is sponsored by Lakota Coffee, Hyvee Columbia, The Broadway Diner and Simple Solutions Fitness.
More information can be found on PedNet's website and Facebook page for the event.