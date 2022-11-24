Charles Stephenson
Charles Stephenson said he was full of joy as he looked upon the array of community members who gathered Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal.
Stephenson is the CEO of Powerhouse Community Development Corp., which hosted the 25th annual “A Time to Give Thanks” event at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. This is the second time the nonprofit has run this event, following the legacy of former City Council member Almeta Crayton that began in 1997.
Crayton’s “Everybody Eats” started as a meal served at her own home and eventually grew to be housed at the Senior Activity Center, Stephenson said. Crayton died in 2013, but her family continued hosting the event until last year, when Stephenson picked up the torch.
Stephenson estimated this year’s event would feed 1,200 people, who he said are “from all walks of life.” The event is important because so many families are hungry and in need of food, he said.
“Deeper than that, my mother and her siblings grew up eating out of garbage cans as kids,” Stephenson said. This history, he said, is a driving force that helps him serve the community.
Although this is his second year hosting a Thanksgiving event in Columbia, Stephenson said he has served meals in other counties for the past 12 to 13 years. In particular, he helped with Thanksgiving meals in Saline County, about halfway between Columbia and Kansas City.
Stephenson estimated 140 volunteers joined him to help “A Time to Give Thanks” run smoothly this year. He said so many people came to help that they ran out of volunteer T-shirts for everyone.
Erik Morse, president of Veterans United Foundation, worked as a volunteer at Thursday’s event. Morse said that since the foundation began more than 10 years ago, it has helped fund the annual event. The foundation supplies volunteers and helps Powerhouse get funding, he said.
“This is a community where giving back goes a long way,” said Morse, who volunteered along with his family.
It was important for them to serve the community at the event because “it’s just part of our family values to help others,” he said.
“It’s useful for our kids to see some of the things they may take for granted, like having a Thanksgiving meal at home,” Morse said. “Other people may not be able to take that for granted, so it’s important to help them.”
Em Phelps, a student at Rock Bridge High School, and Em’s mom, Amber Phelps, were first-time volunteers Thursday. Amber said she has known about the annual meal since Crayton was in charge but decided to volunteer this year per Em’s suggestion.
“I think as a young person, it’s a good chance to make connections as I get older,” Em said. “I just generally like to help out.”
Em, who mostly bused tables and retrieved items for guests, has wanted to get involved in the community and thought this was a great activity that could be shared with Amber.
“We don’t have many Thanksgiving traditions, so we wanted to start one by volunteering,” Em said.
Columbia resident Mike Matson came in for a meal because he decided not to travel to visit his family in St. Louis for the holiday. He said he thinks “it’s wonderful that they’re able to keep (the event) going” this year.
“I thought this would be a great place to come for a wonderful meal,” Matson said.