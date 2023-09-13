 Skip to main content
People with service animals share experiences at Love Coffee event

People with service animals share experiences at Love Coffee event

Michelle Blake recalled helping her parents fundraise for a nonprofit called Canine Companions when she was a child, but it didn't click for her that the organization provides a service she would someday need. After a Canine Companions event in 2021, Blake began the 18-month-long process of receiving her service dog, Bramble, from the organization free of charge.

"She has brought my smile back," Blake said of her relationship with Bramble. "She has brought my positivity in seeing the light in all the dark spots ... She has helped me realize there's a lot of life left, a lot of positivity left, and I need to keep moving forward."    

Linda Stuart watches her husband Barry Stuart pet their puppy-in-training, Penny

Linda Stuart watches her husband Barry Stuart pet their puppy-in-training, Penny, on Wednesday at Love Coffee in Columbia. Linda and Barry are first-time Canine Companion volunteers. “She’s perfect,” Linda said about Penny.

