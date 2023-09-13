People with service animals share experiences at Love Coffee event

Linda Stuart watches her husband Barry Stuart pet their puppy-in-training, Penny, on Wednesday at Love Coffee in Columbia. Linda and Barry are first-time Canine Companion volunteers. “She’s perfect,” Linda said about Penny.
Kathy Scherer smiles while holding a Canine Companion pamphlet on Wednesday at Love Coffee in Columbia. Kathy came to the event in support of her daughter, Michelle Blake, who has rheumatoid arthritis and partners with a service dog named Bramble.
Donna DeVier pets her puppy-in-training Buckley during the Canine Companions event on Wednesday at Love Coffee in Columbia. DeVier and her husband Charlie DeVier attended the event to meet with other volunteers and community members interested in becoming puppy raisers.
Service dog Bramble sports a vest that reads, “DO NOT PET I’M WORKING,” on Wednesday at Love Coffee in Columbia. Bramble assists owner Michelle Blake, who has rheumatoid arthritis, with various tasks like picking up dropped items, paying for food and opening doors.
Canine Companions volunteer Gordon Spainhower greets service dog Bramble on Wednesday at Love Coffee in Columbia. Spainhower and his wife Joyce Spainhower work as puppy raisers that help socialize and train dogs to prepare them for service.
Michelle Blake recalled helping her parents fundraise for a nonprofit called Canine Companions when she was a child, but it didn't click for her that the organization provides a service she would someday need. After a Canine Companions event in 2021, Blake began the 18-month-long process of receiving her service dog, Bramble, from the organization free of charge.
"She has brought my smile back," Blake said of her relationship with Bramble. "She has brought my positivity in seeing the light in all the dark spots ... She has helped me realize there's a lot of life left, a lot of positivity left, and I need to keep moving forward."