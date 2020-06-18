Persistence on creating change drives protesters

Members of the Perrigo family, who joined Wednesday's downtown protest, said they will keep showing up not only to protest racism, but for every type of injustice; not only for their family, but for everyone.
"We don’t think we are trying to gain power over anyone. We just want to be treated like people equally," said Imari Perrigo, a Puerto Rican who attended her seventh rally with her husband and daughter.
Her sentiment is reflected in the comments of many of those who have been protesting nightly for more than two weeks, since the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Being Filipino, Italian and black, Dominic Perrigo said he doesn’t want his daughter, a mixed-culture person, to be judged by her skin color, her almond eyes or her wide nose, or to experience anything similar to the ways he feels he has been mistreated through his entire life.
But the Perrigos know such judgment is likely to happen for her. They are already trying to prepare her for the upcoming racial injustice they anticipate she will face in school and in adulthood.
"She sits there as being a four-year-old … and will come up to you and tell you how beautiful you are regardless of your skin color, regardless of anything," Dominic Perrigo said. "She doesn’t see the color; she sees the true love and that’s what’s awesome about it."
Perrigo is one of the people driving vehicles that followed Wednesday evening's march to protect protesters from getting hurt. It's a practice employed by protesters since two women were hit by cars in protests June 1. He complains that police don't seem to care about that event.
Perrigo said they want the protesters’ voices to branch out in the city. In the next few weeks, the protest will possibly go to Stephens Lake, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Garden, and the south side of Columbia where many white and upper-class people live.
"You hear the voices. You hear the people. You see the pain in people’s eyes, the pain in people’s face and then you start realizing this stuff needs to change and it’s not just a race matter," Perrigo said.
Having a black boyfriend is one of the reasons Stephanie Lance has attended the protest consistently. Lance shouted out to other protesters Wednesday to warn people of cars driving through. She said they will continue to protest peacefully.
"It shows we are willing to change, we want to change, and we’re trying to move forward to build a better future," Lance said.
Christina Gonzales, a regular attendee, said activism is in her blood. She wore a blue jacket with Chinese characters reading "revolutionist" to pay tribute to her grandmother, who is Chinese.
Gonzales believes being at protests consistently can make the most waves and the most difference.
"Whatever I’ve experienced, no matter how awful it was, will probably never amount to what the black people face here, so at least I feel like I’m doing something," she said.
"Hopefully we can make some policy changes from the local level and maybe inspire the rest of the country to do this," Gonzales said.
Abby Smith, holding up a sign reading "Prosecute the Police," wants to see changes in the police department. She thinks police should not be the ones to respond to a mental health issue and city funds need to be moved into the school system and mental health services.
"The only way we’ll make a change is that if we are consistent and persistent," she said.
Ann Peters, 59, continues protesting because nothing has changed.
"I want to see the immunity the police have to be taken away because (if) they do something wrong, they should be able to be sued," Peters said. Some nationwide have proposed reducing or eliminating the limitations on suing police officers if they violate someone's constitutional rights in their official capacity.
DeMarco Winston spoke when protesters lay down or took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on the ground in front of Francis Quadrangle. "We are doers. We are not watchers. We will not watch someone get his life took by someone who call themselves our protector. We have hearts. We have compassion. We are not animals," he said.
Emily Edwards, who gave a short speech before protesters marched back to the courthouse, thinks achieving changes in the law is hard and time-consuming. She encouraged people to research the businesses they are supporting because some of them, like McDonald's, use prison labor for some of their products, which she says is a form of slavery too.
"I think one of the best things you can do as like a person in a capitalist society is choose where to spend your money," Edwards said.