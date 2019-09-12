A Columbia woman was arrested Tuesday on warrants related to a parole violation, persistent DWI and failure to follow a judge's orders.
Bonnie Lee Prasifka was being held on $150,000 cash bond.
Prasifka, 61, was arrested by court security on three warrants from early August. She has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor since her first court appearance in March 2017.
All of her charges are related to driving under the influence.
Her most recent charge DWI charge is related to a car crash on July 26 at the intersection of Providence Road and Carter Lane. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to University Hospital for extensive physical injuries. According to the probable cause statement, Prasifka fled the scene.
Her next court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.