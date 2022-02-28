Tuesday will be the last day for residents to file Personal and Business Property Declarations for 2022.
According to the Boone County Assessor's website, the different property types included in the declarations are:
- Grain and other agricultural crops in an unmanufactured condition
- Livestock
- Farm machinery
- Vehicles including recreational vehicles, but not manufactured homes used as a residence
- Manufactured homes used as a residence
- Motor vehicles eligible for registration and registered as historic motor vehicles
- All taxable, tangible personal property not included previously
Military persons and spouses who are not Missouri residents are not required to pay taxes on personal property in Boone County. Those who are state residents will pay them in the county where they entered service, according to federal law.
Taxes on declared property will be billed Jan. 1.