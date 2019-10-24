Navy veteran Daniel “Buddy” Kirchner loves happy dogs enough to foster at least 40 through Second Chance animal shelter in the last seven years.
By taking care of them, Kirchner is also keeping them alive.
“I feel like there’s an empty spot when I don’t have a foster dog,” he said.
Fostering stray animals is just one aspect of a multipronged effort that is reducing the incidence of pet euthanasia in Columbia and elsewhere.
No-kill shelters, spaying and neutering programs and a robust number of rescue groups are slowing the number of animals admitted to shelters in Missouri and nationwide.
“No matter where you live, it’s important to work together because, at the end of the day, we’re all working toward the same mission: to save animals,” said Michelle Casey, associate director of the Central Missouri Humane Society.
The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters every year has declined more than 40% in the last eight years, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. About 1.5 million shelter animals were euthanized last year (670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats), down from 2.6 million in 2011.
The number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters has also dropped, from 7.2 million in 2011 to 6.5 million in 2018, according to the ASPCA.
The Central Missouri Humane Society takes in more than 3,000 animals every year, with a placement rate that has increased over time to 98%, Casey said. Every animal admitted has the same chance to succeed, she said, because the shelter doesn’t put any priority on age, breed, history or temperament when finding forever homes.
“We believe all animals are individuals,” Casey said.
Columbia’s Spay Neuter Project also reduces the number of abandoned animals in shelters. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2015 by volunteers from No Kill Columbia, a local advocacy group. In the last four years, the Spay Neuter Project has performed more than 11,500 surgeries on animals from around the state, said Janeene Johnston, the project’s executive director.
“If we prevent unwanted litters of cats and dogs, the unwanted litters don’t end up in shelters,” Johnston said. “This won’t overrun shelters to the point where they have to euthanize a pet. We’re helping these shelters as well as animals and pet owners.”
Rescue groups in Missouri, including those with a wide reach like MO Wiggle Butts and breed-specific groups like ARFF MO, actively work to find homes for abandoned animals.
ARFF MO is committed to finding homes for pit bull breeds, said Kathryn Ward of Fayette, who runs the 10-year-old organization with her daughter.
“We kind of all network with each other,” Ward said. “If there’s a dog in my area that needs help, I’ll send them to Second Chance or Unchained Melodies.”
Social media has had a significant impact on the success of rescue groups, she said.
“It helps spread awareness of dogs without homes because it’s easier to share updates and information about animals,” Ward said.
Betsy Casteel, a member of the board for MO Wiggle Butts, works with multiple organizations to place animals in permanent homes, although she would like to see more networking.
“All people in groups are passionate, but there could be more communication,” Casteel said. “There’s always room for improvement.”
The effort to interrupt the cycle of animal homelessness and euthanasia depends upon dedicated animal groups and caring animal lovers.
“I think of us as one cog in a big wheel that’s trying to make the world a better place,” Casey said.
Foster parents like Buddy Kirchner play a big role. His interest began as an attempt to give his old dog a friend, but it has grown to mean much more after fostering dozens of animals and adopting Milk Dud, Ricky and Jaycee.
Sometimes, the foster dogs stay with him for months; other times, they may find new homes within weeks. A report by the American Pet Products Association shows that 23% of dogs and 31% of cats come from an animal shelter or humane society.
Pet problems are the most common reason that owners give up their pets, accounting for 47% of the dogs and 42% of cats. Common problems include aggressive behaviors, unexpected size of an animal or health problems an owner can’t handle.
Kirchner said he has learned how to manage his rotation of dogs. He makes them as comfortable as possible in his northwest Columbia home, takes them to the park to socialize them immediately and has a large yard to keep them busy.
“I look back and think, ‘It feels good to have been able to do this,’” he said.
You can learn more about fostering your own fur-ever friend at www.cmhspets.org.