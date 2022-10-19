Election petitions for residents seeking to run for Columbia City Council in Wards 1 and 5 will be available beginning next Tuesday.

Petitions are required in order to run for Council, according to a news release from the City Clerk's Office. At least 50 signatures from registered voters within the ward must be included for the petition to be accepted.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Courts reporter, fall 2022. Studying print journalism and political science. Reach me at medv2h@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you