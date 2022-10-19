Election petitions for residents seeking to run for Columbia City Council in Wards 1 and 5 will be available beginning next Tuesday.
Petitions are required in order to run for Council, according to a news release from the City Clerk's Office. At least 50 signatures from registered voters within the ward must be included for the petition to be accepted.
Candidates must be qualified voters who reside in the ward they wish to represent and must not currently hold public office or any other position within the city government.
Interested residents can stop by the City Clerk's Office at 701 E. Broadway to pick up a petition and instructions. The office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.
Ward 1 is currently represented by Pat Fowler and Ward 5 by Matt Pitzer. Both Council members were elected to office in 2020.
Columbia's City Council operates on a rotating scale. Each year, two of the six representatives are up for election, and all serve three-year terms.
The deadline for filing petitions is 5 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, at the City Clerk's Office. The election will be held April 4, 2023.
An interactive map depicting the city's wards and their current representatives can be found here.