A man charged with hazing a then-MU student at a 2021 fraternity party is scheduled to go to trial.
Ryan Delanty is set to face a jury over a four-day period starting Dec. 5, according to online court records.
He has pleaded not guilty to life-endangering hazing, a felony, and an alcohol-related misdemeanor.
Kevin Crane, the judge in Delanty's case, slated the case for trial in a hearing last week. Attorneys are scheduled to meet for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 27.
Delanty is the first of the 11 men charged with crimes related to an October 2021 Phi Gamma Delta "pledge father reveal" party to receive a trial date.
More trial scheduling — or plea deals — could be coming soon as 13th Circuit Court judges begin to limit the former fraternity members' requests for more time to prepare defenses.
Danny Santulli, then a freshman at MU, was left unable to walk, talk or see as a result of the incident.
His aunt Chrissy Prioleau told the Missourian last week that a trial could bring "closure" to the Santulli family.
"They want to move on, and everyone responsible needs to be held accountable," she said.
According to court documents, Delanty was Santulli's "pledge father," a mentor-like role held by older fraternity members.
Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known as Fiji, was removed from MU immediately following the incident.
The Santulli family sued and settled with 26 parties, including Delanty, in a civil case last year.
