Phoenix Programs will spend Tuesday trying to to raise $5,000 in 24 hours to provide meals for clients through the holidays.

Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday, which takes place Dec. 3, is a global day of giving. 

Phoenix Programs has been serving the central Missouri community for a half-century providing treatment for those seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. 

Those interested in joining Phoenix Program’s GivingTuesday initiative are encouraged to donate at phoenixprogramsinc.org/donate or email Rhiannon Ross at rross@phoenixprogramsinc.org for more information,

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.