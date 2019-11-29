Phoenix Programs will spend Tuesday trying to to raise $5,000 in 24 hours to provide meals for clients through the holidays.
Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday, which takes place Dec. 3, is a global day of giving.
Phoenix Programs has been serving the central Missouri community for a half-century providing treatment for those seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.
Those interested in joining Phoenix Program’s GivingTuesday initiative are encouraged to donate at phoenixprogramsinc.org/donate or email Rhiannon Ross at rross@phoenixprogramsinc.org for more information,