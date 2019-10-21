Have you received a call from the Boone County Sheriff's Department asking for your bank information? Well, that’s not actually them.

Any call asking for bank or credit card information is a scam, Maj. Tom Reddin said in an email. 

Someone is again "spoofing" the department's main number, Reddin said, making it seem as though calls are coming from 573-875-1111. In 2018, calls were made by people claiming to be sheriff's deputies, according to previous Missourian reporting

"The caller claims to be an investigator with the BCSD and possess a summons for charges against the person they’ve called," Reddin said. "The scammer then says they need their bank account and bank routing number information to take care of the summons."

There has been one reported scam call, Reddin said in an interview. He also said he believes that if there was one reported, there must be several more that haven't been reported yet.

"There isn’t any fixing this. The fix is trying to convince people to protect themselves," Reddin said.

  • Community reporter, fall 2019 studying Magazine Publishing and Management Journalism Reach me at sccrfq@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

