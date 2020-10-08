Nov. 9, 2018, saw the first snowfall of the year. Leaves were still on the trees. The corn was reduced to dry stalks.
Against a white landscape, the old clay tile pepper mill stood in the river bottom between Rocheport and New Franklin. Just beyond the trees, the Katy Trail extended west toward Clinton and east toward St. Charles.
Hobby photographer Bruce Miller captured this snowy scene while walking the trail in Howard County that November. He had just returned to his home state after spending 25 years in the humid subtropical climate of San Antonio, Texas.
On Thursday, he and his wife, Cindy, were taking a look the photo, now part of the “My Missouri 2021” exhibit at the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Miller’s photograph is one of 200 selected from 1,000 entries to mark the upcoming bicentennial anniversary of Missouri statehood.
“It’s kind of nice to have your name in the history books, I guess,” Miller said.
Grouped into four seasons, the 16 panels arranged in the lobby feature the work of amateur and professional photographers around Missouri.
From the drama of thunderstorms above the columns on Francis Quadrangle to a classic Dodge 200 truck rusting on a family farm in Gentry County, the photographs represent the geographical and cultural diversity of the state.
There is a shot of hummingbirds silhouetted against an orange sunset in Randolph County, aerial drone photographs of St. Louis and Kansas City and images of tumbling waterfalls, quiet streams and a barge chugging up the Mississippi.
“All photographs on display for the ‘My Missouri 2021’ exhibition were carefully selected to represent the unique aspects of Missouri’s physical and cultural landscape,” said Michael Sweeney, bicentennial coordinator for the State Historical Society in a news release.
This free exhibit is on display from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at the State Historical Society of Missouri, 605 Elm St. Face masks are required. It runs through Oct. 31.
It can also be seen online at missouri2021.org/my-missouri-2021-digital-exhibition.
At the end of the month, “My Missouri 2021” will travel to Kirksville to be on display Nov. 4-23 at the Sue Ross Art Center.