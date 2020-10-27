PHOTO GALLERY: And the bands marched on

Tom Sweeney, Hickman's associate director of bands, right, checks the temperature of sophomore marcher Nora Humfeld before rehearsal Oct. 17 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Every student and staff member received a temperature reading before every rehearsal, and the band went the full season with zero cases of COVID-19.
Drum majors junior Grant Kaplan, left, and senior Jackson Huenefeldt talk before the show Oct. 17 at Hickman High School in Columbia. This set was the students' first and final for the season, and for these seniors, it was the final of their high school marching career.
Color guard sophomore Ellie Martindale crawls across the field mid-backbend Oct. 17 at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Black Widow-themed show started with an eerie rendition of "The Itsy Bitsy Spider."
Bundled up to hide from the cold, Erica Mallott warms up for the Rock Bridge band showcase Oct. 19 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The band rehearsed in front of the school while waiting for football players to clear the field.
Senior Rhondell Tipton finishes his drum major salute and prepares to conduct the band Wednesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle High School's three drum majors all wore capes with the school's colors while conducting the band.
A drummer for the Rock Bridge marching band performs during the second of two showcases Thursday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The band designed two different shows this season, but only had time to practice and perfect one in the shortened time frame.
The Rock Bridge battery practices before the final show of their season Thursday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Percussion instruments are split into two groups: the front ensemble, which features a variety of instruments that stand still, and battery, which marches on the field with the band.
Christopher Mesfin plays the mellophone during the Emerald Regiment marching performance Oct. 19 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The mellophone was created to be the marching equivalent of a French horn and is like a large trumpet.
A mellophone with a bandanna wrapped around it rests on the ground during practice Wednesday at Battle High School in Columbia. A mellophone is the marching equivalent of a French horn and looks like a large trumpet.
The Rock Bridge drum line performs a number during their showcase Oct. 19 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. All of the different sections, including the color guard, performed independent pieces during the showcase to highlight their individual skills.
Columbia's high school football games have had quiet halftimes this season. With COVID-19 still a concern for public schools and students across the city, marching bands have stayed home. But that doesn’t mean they weren't busy.
The marching bands have held marching camps, designed routines and and practiced steadily since the summer. The threat of COVID-19 forced the marching bands to increase safety measures: They used horn covers and flute guards, instituted daily temperature checks and pulled masks over their faces. With caution at the forefront, all three CPS schools marched through the season with zero cases of COVID-19. The hard work culminated in showcases for each of Columbia's three public high school marching bands.
Although some schools participated in virtual contests, these showcases presented the students with their first — and final — chance to play to a live audience.