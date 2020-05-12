PHOTO GALLERY: Bearded Brothers taco truck grand opening

Bearded Brothers Tacos pulled its food truck into the Nutrishop parking lot to hold its grand opening Tuesday. A line of customers formed as it opened for business. Bearded Brothers initially planned for its grand-opening to be May 2. With Columbia coming back to work May 4, however, it was not able to get the necessary permits until later that week.
