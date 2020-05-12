PHOTO GALLERY: Bearded Brothers taco truck grand opening

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Bearded Brothers Tacos pulled its food truck into the Nutrishop parking lot to hold its grand opening Tuesday. A line of customers formed as it opened for business. Bearded Brothers initially planned for its grand-opening to be May 2.  With Columbia coming back to work May 4, however, it was not able to get the necessary permits until later that week. 

Customers line up to order tacos

Customers line up to order tacos from the Bearded Brothers Tacos truck Tuesday in the Nutrishop parking lot. It was the taco truck’s grand opening. The owners opened a restaurant in Harrisburg over a year ago but have decided to solely sell their tacos directly from the taco truck.

Customers line up to order tacos
Bearded Brothers Tacos held its grand opening

Bearded Brothers Tacos held its taco truck grand opening Tuesday in the Nutrishop parking lot. “We’ve had the idea to open a food truck for a couple of years now,” said staff member Jacob Jackson. “We were really excited to come out and launch it here in Columbia today.” 
Kieran Felten, 3, dances in front of his siblings

Kieran Felten, 3, dances in front of his siblings, Liam, 6, and Kaitla, 16, while waiting for his lunch Tuesday at the Bearded Brothers Tacos truck.  “He must be really excited to eat some tacos,” Kaitla said.
Jacob Jackson hands Allyssa Johnson her order

Jacob Jacksonhands Allyssa Johnson her order of street tacos Tuesday at the Bearded Brothers Tacos truck. Another customer, Erick Rios, said he is always eager to try different local cuisine. “I am always looking to find and follow different Hispanic food,” Rios said. 

 
A customer receives a pork street taco

A customer receives a pork street taco Tuesday at the Bearded Brothers Tacos truck. The truck only served street tacos and drinks for the first few hours of the grand opening. “Our fryer is broken, but we will have it fixed before the day is over,” said Mathew Haller, one of the Bearded Brothers' founders. 
From left, Brad Johnson and Mathew Haller look at ticket orders

From left, Brad Johnson and Mathew Haller look at ticket orders Tuesday at the Bearded Brothers Tacos truck. Although there was some delay in getting food out to customers because of a broken fryer, Haller offered customers a free meal upon their next visit if they could not wait for their fried tacos. 
Cat Holt points to a group of customers

Cat Holt points to a group of customers whose food was coming up Tuesday at the Bearded Brothers Tacos truck. “It has been pretty hectic today, but we have a really good team,” Holt said. “We all live together, work together and are great friends — so we are all pretty dedicated to making sure each other succeeds.” 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.