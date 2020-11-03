After months of anticipation, supporters, volunteers and candidates gathered in ballrooms, conference centers, bars, restaurants and hotels to watch election results roll in Tuesday evening. Some Missouri residents attended events held by candidates or political parties to watch with the potential victors. Many more turned to TVs and their phones for constant updates as thousands of ballots were counted each hour. Around 9:30 p.m., the incumbent President Donald Trump won the state of Missouri, according to The Associated Press.
PHOTO GALLERY: Candidates, supporters await results at watch parties
- Photos by Missourian staff
Elizabeth Underwood
Staff Photographer, spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720
Madi Winfield
Fall 2020 photo editor. Previously staff photographer, reporter. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu.
Jacob Moscovitch
Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. (He/Him). Reach me jacobmoscovitch@mail.missouri.edu.
Emmalee Reed
I am a photojournalism student at MU's School of Journalism. I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor for the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at ejreed@umsystem.edu
Tristen Rouse
Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at tristenrousephoto@gmail.com or on Instagram @tristenrouse
