PHOTO GALLERY: Candidates, supporters await results at watch parties

After months of anticipation, supporters, volunteers and candidates gathered in ballrooms, conference centers, bars, restaurants and hotels to watch election results roll in Tuesday evening. Some Missouri residents attended events held by candidates or political parties to watch with the potential victors. Many more turned to TVs and their phones for constant updates as thousands of ballots were counted each hour. Around 9:30 p.m., the incumbent President Donald Trump won the state of Missouri, according to The Associated Press.

Mike Parson gives his gubernatorial acceptance speech

Mike Parson, third from left, gives his gubernatorial acceptance speech Tuesday at the White River Conference Center in Springfield.
Nicole Galloway looks back at her husband Jon Galloway and son Joseph Galloway

Nicole Galloway looks back at her husband, Jon Galloway, and son, Joseph Galloway, during a concession speech after losing the gubernatorial election to incumbent Mike Parson. Galloway held an election night watch event in Columbia, where she lives, Tuesday at the Tiger Hotel.
A crowd of supporters for Mike Parson socializes during a watch party

A crowd of supporters for Mike Parson socializes during a watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the White River Conference Center in Springfield. Not all attendees of the event wore masks.
Kevin Thomas keeps an eye on election results

Kevin Thomas keeps an eye on election results while attending Mike Parson's watch party Tuesday at the White River Conference Center in Springfield.
Adrian Plank and volunteer Blake Willoughby relax before guests arrive

Adrian Plank, left, candidate for Missouri House of Representatives, and volunteer Blake Willoughby relax before guests arrive Tuesday at the Boone County Democrats office in Columbia.
Mike Parson's campaign bus sits (diptych)

LEFT: Mike Parson's campaign bus sits Tuesday outside the White River Conference Center in Springfield. RIGHT: Nicole Galloway's campaign bus sits Tuesday outside the Tiger Hotel in Columbia.
Attendees of the GOP presidential election watch party pose with a masked Donald Trump

Attendees of the GOP presidential election watch party pose with a masked Donald Trump on Tuesday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Columbia. The mask was donned after the announcements of several local Republican candidate wins that night.
Judy Baker laughs with young supporters

Judy Baker laughs with a group of young supporters Tuesday at the Boone County Democrats watch party in Columbia. Baker was winning the state senate race at 11 p.m., but her lead slipped shortly after.
Nicole Galloway holds an election night watch event

Nicole Galloway holds an election night watch event Tuesday at The Tiger Hotel in Columbia.
Nicole Galloway holds her son Joseph's hand while leaving the stage

Nicole Galloway holds her son Joseph's hand while leaving the stage after conceding to Mike Parson in the Missouri governor race in Columbia on Tuesday at the Tiger Hotel. Galloway is the Missouri State Auditor and was appointed by former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon.
Mike Parson greets supporters on his way to the stage

Mike Parson greets supporters on his way to the stage for his acceptance speech on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the White River Conference Center in Springfield.
Judy Baker sits with her head bowed

Judy Baker sits with her head bowed Tuesday inside the Boone County Democrats office in Columbia. Baker fell to the incumbent Caleb Rowden, giving him another four years in the Missouri state senate.
The podium stands empty before Nicole Galloway's concession speech

The podium stands empty before Nicole Galloway's concession speech Tuesday at the Tiger Hotel in Columbia. As of 10:30 p.m., Galloway was losing the gubernatorial race by 17 points to her opponent, incumbent Mike Parson.
Mike Zweifel, a member for the Boone County Republican Committee, watches

Mike Zweifel, a member for the Boone County Republican Committee, watches the presidential election on Tuesday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Columbia. The event relied on Fox News for election updates.

