PHOTO GALLERY: Eighth Street converted to one way for utility payments

Starting 7 a.m. Thursday, the city of Columbia converted a portion of Eighth Street, in the middle of the block north of Broadway, to a one-way street to accommodate increased traffic at the city’s drive-up utility payment window. While offices remain open, public access to these buildings remain limited because of the pandemic. The drive-thu window will remain open until 5:30 pm, and City of Columbia Utilities is waving all convenience fees for online or by-phone payments. Residents can pay utility bills by going to myutilitybill.como.gov or calling 874-7694.

Traffic cones and signs block off a portion of Eighth Street

Traffic cones and signs block off a portion of Eighth Street on Thursday. The city is attempting to limit driving hazards for those accessing the utility office’s drive-up window. While offices remain open, public access to these buildings remain limited because of the pandemic. 
Cory Hobbs, a worker with the City of Columbia

Cory Hobbs, a worker with the City of Columbia Traffic Division, installs a one-way sign Thursday on Eighth Street. The city closed a portion of Eighth Street to accommodate increased traffic at the city’s drive up utility payment window. 

 
A portion of Eighth Street becomes one-way

A portion of Eighth Street becomes one-way Thursday. The city is encouraging all residents to “stay home and stay safe” during the pandemic.
Cars line up at the city’s drive-up utility window

Cars line up at the city’s drive-up utility window Thursday. The drive-thru window remains open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Columbia residents go through the city’s utility drive-up service

Columbia residents go through the city’s utility drive-up service Thursday. The City of Columbia Utilities is waving all convenience fees for online or by-phone payments. Residents can pay utility bills by going to myutilitybill.como.gov or calling 874-7694.
Traffic cones are reflected in a rearview mirror

Traffic cones are reflected in a rearview mirror Thursday at the drive-up window used to pay city utilities. 

