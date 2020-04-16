PHOTO GALLERY: Eighth Street converted to one way for utility payments

Cory Hobbs, a worker with the City of Columbia Traffic Division, installs a one-way sign Thursday on Eighth Street. The city closed a portion of Eighth Street to accommodate increased traffic at the city’s drive up utility payment window.
Traffic cones and signs block off a portion of Eighth Street on Thursday. The city is attempting to limit driving hazards for those accessing the utility office’s drive-up window. While offices remain open, public access to these buildings remain limited because of the pandemic.
Columbia residents go through the city’s utility drive-up service Thursday. The City of Columbia Utilities is waving all convenience fees for online or by-phone payments. Residents can pay utility bills by going to myutilitybill.como.gov or calling 874-7694.
Starting 7 a.m. Thursday, the city of Columbia converted a portion of Eighth Street, in the middle of the block north of Broadway, to a one-way street to accommodate increased traffic at the city’s drive-up utility payment window. While offices remain open, public access to these buildings remain limited because of the pandemic. The drive-thu window will remain open until 5:30 pm, and City of Columbia Utilities is waving all convenience fees for online or by-phone payments. Residents can pay utility bills by going to myutilitybill.como.gov or calling 874-7694.
