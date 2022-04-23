A Ukrainian journalism student, a young photojournalist and a Pulitzer Prize winner spoke Friday at a Pictures of the Year event that included conversations about the realities and difficulties of covering the war in Ukraine.
All coming from different experiences and backgrounds, the speakers addressed the importance of approach. They discussed how to recognize the implications of journalistic interactions and how to understand the importance of word choice, human connection and cultural understanding.
Ethan Swope: 'People at their best and at their worst'
Ethan Swope has been following the Ukraine-Russia conflict for years, but when he heard of the quickly rising tensions last fall, he knew it was time to take his photojournalism overseas.
As he spoke at the annual Pictures of the Year event Friday, Swope said his time in Ukraine allowed him to see "people at their best and at their worst. But everyone has come together, and I think the resilience is remarkable."
Swope, a student at Santa Monica College, spent nine weeks covering Ukrainian people, culture and the growing tension ahead of the invasion. His portfolio was previously awarded runner-up for College Photographer of the Year.
Swope left Ukraine soon after Russia invaded the country Feb. 24, but on his way out, he tried to cover the "mass exodus" of people from Ukraine. He had previously covered immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, but he said he was still shocked at the number of people fleeing their homes.
"I really wanted to find people, children and stories outside of the direct conflict," he said. "I have so many colleagues, who are doing the 'bang bang,' who are in the trenches. But me, still a student ... I wanted to avoid the dangers of covering the military side."
Irynka Hromotska: 'Resilience is in our blood'
Irynka Hromotska is a graduate student from Ukraine studying photojournalism at MU as a Fulbright scholar. She's also a photo editor on the Missourian's visuals team.
She organized an exhibition Friday for the POY event at the Reynolds Journalism Institute. It displayed the work of Ukrainian photojournalists covering the war.
She spoke following Swope about the reality of this war for Ukrainians. She said Ukraine has been seeking freedom for years.
"The war didn't start Feb. 24, nor did it start in 2014. ... This war started long before that," she said. "Fighting for our freedom is in our culture, resilience is in our blood."
Ukrainian journalists, like the photojournalists Hromotska featured in her exhibit, have been covering this for years.
"This is not another assignment for them, they are living it. They know the context, the culture, the people," she said.
She asked the audience to consider hiring local journalists for international reporting rather than sending U.S. journalists overseas. Hromotska said journalists who want to work internationally should focus on covering one region to learn about the area, people and culture.
Salwan Georges and heart-first reporting
Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Salwan Georges wrapped up the series of POY conversations with a presentation rooted in personal connection.
As he presented his photos, Georges recalled flashbacks of his own life in a war-torn country from before his family fled Iraq and settled in Detroit.
While stationed in the city of Odessa, a Ukrainian port city, he found a family living out the same reality he and his mother had when his father put them on a bus to Jordan years ago.
Georges made eye contact with the father who was saying goodbye to his wife and children. He was given approval to capture that moment as both men teared up at their shared experience.
This was one of the interactions he used Friday to illustrate and advocate a heart-first reporting style, and he emphasized the value in approaching every victim of the war to make connections first.
"We're all human at the end of the day," he said.