The Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women will distribute 20,000 books to economically disadvantaged families Feb. 29 at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
More than 140 groups, varying from large organizations to Columbia preschool teachers, will receive books from the event, according to TG Livak, the fraternity’s marketing and communications director.
"The amount of books we give depends on the recipients' needs," Livak said. "Literacy is very important to Pi Beta Phi, and this event is one of the ways that we are making a difference in our community."
Columbia is one of five communities hosting the event. Overall, Pi Beta Phi will distribute 100,000 new books in one weekend, according to a February news release. The books are sorted by age-appropriateness, and groups will have the opportunity to choose which are best for them.
“We sort the books by age group so preschoolers aren’t getting a chapter book,” Livak said. “Usually, after the families receive the books from the recipients, we receive a lot of thank you letters.”
The 2003 Missouri State Assessment of Adult Literacy says 35% of adults over 16 years old have prose literacy skills at or below the basic skill level, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website.
"Pi Beta Phi is honored to donate books to the children of Columbia because we believe reading transforms individuals, creates leaders and is the foundation of all we can achieve in life," fraternity President Marla Wulf aid in the news release.