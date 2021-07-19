More than 140 hams were poked, prodded, studied and sniffed Monday morning during the annual judging at the Boone County Fair.
Although the fair officially starts Tuesday, the ham show informally opens it with the judging of entries in both the youth and open divisions.
Youth ham entries are limited to children 5 and older who belong to a recognized organization, such as 4-H or Future Farmers of America. Hams in the open division can be submitted by anyone in a Boone County farming unit or household.
There were 108 submissions in the youth division this year and 32 in the open division. This year’s grand champion is Travis Lynn, and the reserve grand champion is Garrett Hamilton.
“The Boone County Fair is an outlet for kids to exhibit their youth projects,” said Elaine George, co-chair of the Boone County Fair Ham Committee. “It’s a good learning process.”
Judging again was Andrew Clarke, associate professor in the MU Food Science Department. On Monday, he took his time surveying each ham for eye appeal, outside color, skin smoothness, trim, firmness, meatiness and aroma.
Clarke, who said he has judged Boone County Fair hams at least 15 times, carefully rotated them with his hands, evaluated their quality and then scored each one on an attached card.
“My research interest is further processed products,” he said with a smile and a gesture to the assorted hams.
The exhibitors typically start curing their hams in December. All hams are sugar-cured, or what committee co-chair Ray George called a “traditional Boone County ham.”
The exhibitors cover the meat in a sugar-cure mixture and let them hang for several months. It is an old-fashioned dry-curing technique to preserve the meat where sugar is the main sweetening ingredient.
“They didn’t smoke them in the olden days,” George said.
The top 46 hams will be auctioned off during Saturday’s ham breakfast. Hams to be sold must have a score of 91 and above.
Presentation of the grand champion and the reserve grand champion hams will also be held during the breakfast.
Hams not sold at the auction will be released on Sunday between 1 and 3 p.m. Unclaimed hams will be donated to a Missouri food bank.
The Boone County Fair opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the fairgrounds in Columbia. Admission is $10 at the gate for ages 7 and older.