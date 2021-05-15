Pickleball is taking over in Columbia.
The surest sign that the fast-growing sports phenomenon is picking up steam locally: The Columbia City Council’s decision earlier this year to replace two of the tennis courts in Albert-Oakland Park with six pickleball courts.
The courts are part of a $500,000 renovation of the park. Mike Griggs, director of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, said the work is being funded by park sales taxes and a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
The plans include turning the tennis courts into pickleball courts and then adding two dedicated tennis courts, Griggs said.
In addition, the developers at Discovery Park announced plans for The Kitchen, a restaurant and bar with several recreational areas, including six pickleball courts. The opening is planned for spring 2022.
An outdoor game that has grown in popularity, pickleball combines different aspects of various other activities into a new game. Pickleball is best described as a combination of tennis and pingpong.
The game is played using a wiffle ball and a wooden, or even plastic, paddle. Like tennis, the goal is to score by getting the ball to bounce multiple times on your opponent’s side of the court. The court is 20 by 44 feet and has a restricted zone, sometimes called the “kitchen,” extending 7 feet both ways from the net.
The Show-Me Pickleball Club, the local branch of the USA Pickleball Association, has more than 150 members and is headed by Kay Barbee and Skip Deming.
“There was one Saturday morning — no tournament going on, just everyone coming out to play — that there was waiting lines on every court down below and people playing up on the tennis courts, where it’s marked for pickleball,” said Leo Agnew, 61, who recently moved back to Columbia from Iowa City.
Several factors have spurred the game’s popularity: The rules are simple, the equipment is relatively inexpensive (you can pick up a couple of basic paddles and balls for under $30) and it’s player-friendly for all ages. The pickleball court’s smaller size and slower ball make the game easier to master with less wear and tear on the joints.
Kaelynn McTyer, who graduates from MU this month, decided to take up pickleball before she and her boyfriend leave town.
“We’re moving to Kansas City, and that’s why we started playing, because we know it’s super big there,” McTyer said. “We were looking into ways that we could make new friends, and I’m pretty sure it’s the No. 1 fastest growing sport, in the U.S. at least. There’s people of all ages that play, and they’re super friendly.”
Even some tennis diehards agree.
“I'm very high on pickleball and the opportunities it presents to people socially, as well as exercise and a fun game that they can play for many years,” said Ben Loeb, Rock Bridge High School’s tennis coach.
More information about how to get involved with the Show-Me Pickleball Club can be found on its Facebook page or website.
(Jocelyn Heimsoth contributed to this story.)