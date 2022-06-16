The city of Columbia has launched a pilot program in the city's park system to offer free Wi-Fi access for the public, according to a Wednesday news release from the City.
No password will be required to access the free Wi-Fi, and visitors should choose the network "CoMo-Park_WiFi."
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become even more clear that some residents face barriers to accessing the internet," the release said. "Providing Wi-Fi in parks will allow visitors to access the internet for free for business, personal and school use."
The main access point in Douglass Park is in the center of the park, near the shelter.
There is potential to expand into other community parks in the future, as funding and resources become available, according to the release.
The cost of installing and providing the free Wi-Fi access is shared between the City's Parks and Recreation and Information Technology departments.