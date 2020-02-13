Pinnacle Healthcare System said it plans to reopen its hospital and clinic in Boonville as part of a federal Chapter 11 financial reorganization.
The health care system has filed for reorganization along with Pinnacle Regional Hospital and its affiliates.
The filing will allow for restructuring of debts, according to a news release from Lori Davies, Pinnacle marketing manager.
Part of its plan following bankruptcy proceedings is to allow the Boonville hospital and clinic to reopen and resume services, she said.
"The reorganization proceedings will enable our companies to continue our mission of providing high-quality and cost-effective medical and surgical services in our communities," Davies said.
The hospital in Boonville closed in January because of what Pinnacle called "economic hardship of bringing the facility into compliance" with state regulations.
A KOMU Target 8 investigation found Pinnacle had not been paying for employees' health insurance. A lawsuit filed against the company accused it of taking health care premiums out of employee paychecks but not giving that money to the insurance company.
During the bankruptcy proceedings, the Overland Park hospital, clinics and medical practices will maintain usual operations.