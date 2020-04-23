Pinnacle Healthcare System Inc. has laid off most of its employees because of revenue uncertainties due to COVID-19, according to a document filed with the state. 

The layoffs come two months after the company filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy and three months after the sudden closure of Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville.

James Overcash, the company's trustee in the bankruptcy proceedings, sent a notice of layoffs to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development on April 10. The notice says the company will close most of its facilities and lay off the majority of its staff.

Included in the closures were the Pinnacle Regional hospitals in Overland Park, Kansas, and Boonville, as well as all Blue Valley Surgical Associates Clinics, including a clinic on West Broadway in Columbia. 

The layoffs impacted approximately 125 people, most of them in Overland Park. The notice states that it's unknown if the closures are temporary or permanent. 

The number would have been much higher were it not for the fact the company had already closed its Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville on Jan. 15, citing financial difficulties in complying with regulations from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. That closing left about 160 people jobless, according to previous Missourian reporting

The company later filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy Feb. 12. Court documents showed Pinnacle Healthcare System owed between $10 million and $50 million to a variety of creditors. 

Company officials said the reorganization could allow them to restructure and reopen the Boonville facilities. The layoff notice, however, stated at that time company administrators did not anticipate the disruptions the COVID-19 pandemic would cause.

"I understand that this is a difficult time for everyone and appreciate the dedicated service everyone has provided to the company," Overcash states in the notice.

A small number of employees remain to fill administrative roles, performing tasks such as accounting and billing.

