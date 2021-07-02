Gas prices are averaging $2.81 per gallon statewide as families head into the holiday, the highest price point for the July 4 weekend since 2014.
As weekend travel kicks into high gear, drivers may see the cost of gas at the pump climb even higher.
Drivers in Columbia are paying the most — $2.89 per gallon. This is $1.05 more than the average price of regular gas at the same time last year, when families were reluctant to travel because of the pandemic, according to data from AAA.
“As hundreds of thousands of Missourians are planning to hit the road in celebration of Independence Day, they are going to fill up with the most expensive July 4th average price for a gallon of regular unleaded since 2014,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria in a news release.
Paying $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Missouri this week beat last week's price by 4 cents and 93 cents over a year ago. Nationally, the average price consumers are paying for gas is $3.12.
The prices coincide with a holiday weekend surge in travel, which is expected to increase 40% nationally compared to last year. It is predicted to be the second-highest travel volume recorded over July 4, falling just behind travel during the same holiday in 2019.
AAA anticipates that 791,516 Missourians will travel over the holiday weekend , despite the significant increase in gas prices.
“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year and-a-half,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, noted in another news release.
Some good news for drivers in Missouri: They continue to pay some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking fourth lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.