The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request to annex 19 acres along Lake of the Woods Road and zone it for single-family use on Thursday night.
The request was submitted by Crockett Engineering Consultants on behalf of the owners of the property, George and Joan Pfeneger. Plans call for building 51 single-family homes on the property.
The site is in unincorporated Boone County and is zoned County R-S, which allows residential lots with a 7,000 square-foot minimum lot size, according to a staff report to the commission prepared by senior planner Clint Smith.
Crocket Engineering also requested approval for the 51-lot preliminary plat for the development, to be known as Mallard Point." The site includes two parcels and is on the west side of Lake of the Woods Road.
Smith presented the zoning request at Thursday night’s meeting, where he said much of the surrounding area is single-family homes.
The site has access to the city of Columbia’s sewer and water systems and will be served by Boone Electric Cooperative, Smith said.
He said the proposed permanent zoning is consistent with the goals of Columbia Imagined, the city's overarching land use plan adopted by the City Council in 2013.
All property owners within 200 feet were notified of the pending request on Oct. 27, and it was advertised to the public on Nov. 3.
The commission unanimously recommended the City Council approve both the annexation and the preliminary plat.