The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the rezoning of a 383-acre area on the west side of Sinclair Road for residential development.
Under a proposal submitted for review, the Legacy Farms subdivision would create 495 new residential lots, multi-family buildings and space for businesses.
The area is owned by the UM System and is zoned as agricultural land. Developer Rob Hill has an agreement to purchase the property from the university once it is rezoned and a plat is approved, according to a review of a city video of last Thursday’s meeting.
While the commission approved the rezoning on a 6-2 vote, it did not approve the plat submitted by the consulting firm Crockett Engineering on behalf of Hill. The plat imagines a neighborhood of houses, multi-unit buildings, stores and open areas.
Tim Crockett, of Crockett Engineering, requested approval of the plat and a design adjustment to allow longer blocks than allowed by the city’s Unified Development Code (UDC). According to the request, 15 blocks in the proposed development would extend beyond the 600-foot maximum established in the UDC. The provision is intended to keep streets well-connected for pedestrians, cars and emergency vehicles.
The design adjustment failed on a 2-6 vote, and the plat failed to gain approval on a 3-5 vote.
The rezoning, plat and design adjustment decision now goes to the City Council, which will consider — but is not bound by — the commission’s recommendations.
In arguing for the design adjustment, Crockett said the developers believed the longer blocks were balanced by the amount of trails available to pedestrians. In addition, he said, the block length would reduce maintenance costs because there would be fewer roads.
But commissioners complained about the extended block length, saying it hindered pedestrian movement and traffic flow. Crockett agreed to one request to widen the proposed pedestrian trails.
Crockett explained that the goal of this development is to build something special for the unique piece of land in southwest Columbia. His presentation showed how the development met many of the requests found in the Planning and Zoning Commission’s “Columbia Imagined” land-use plan. These features include: residential areas near public schools, access to commercial services, access to open space and support for diverse housing options.
The development is uniquely shaped. Running north-south along almost two miles of Sinclair Road beginning roughly 700 feet south of Nifong Boulevard, the land sits between other residential subdivisions.
The multi-family zones were placed along Sinclair near major intersections. Nearby these zones and also along Sinclair are the plat’s three commercial lots.
The development would bring seven new intersections to Sinclair that would branch off into the neighborhood. Rob Hill, the developer, plans to pay for the addition of these intersections, including a roundabout at the intersection of Nifong and Sinclair, Crockett said.
Commission members expressed appreciation for the plat’s overall design, citing the mix of single and multi-family dwellings. They also noted the benefits of including small commercial areas within neighborhoods. Commission chair Sara Loe asked if the commercial area was large enough for a standard grocery store.
Crockett responded that the goal of the commercial zones in the development was for smaller businesses to serve the needs of the neighborhood.
The area is already near two Columbia schools: John Warner Middle School and Mill Creek Elementary. Columbia Public Schools has plans for an additional elementary school bordering the neighborhood.
During public comment, some residents of the Mill Creek area expressed concern that the development would increase traffic to the area, noting area residents already suffer from traffic congestion in the evening and morning rush hours.
Another resident raised concerns about potential health problems from a seven-acre parcel that would remain the property of the UM system on which medical radiation research may have occurred.
Commissioners made note of the concern but admitted that they didn’t have any information on what buildings were once there or what research was carried out.
Crockett explained that there has been “extensive remediation on this piece of property.” He cited that MU has gotten clearance from state and federal governments affirming the environmental safety of the area.
Crockett suggested that the amount of potential radiation exposure from the site would be the same dose as eating 15 bananas, which have low levels of radiation.
The University of Missouri was unable to comment Wednesday on the site’s history.