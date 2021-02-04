The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval to a proposed development called the Midland PD Project Thursday night. The Commission voted 6-3 to recommend that the City Council approve the plan.
The Midland PD Project, originally going to be called The Godfrey, is planned to have 12 single-family attached units with additional parking.
Jay Gebhardt, owner of A Civil Group, which is representing the property’s owner, West Rock II LLC, advocated for the new plan after the original proposal was denied in August.
The original plan was to build four quadriplex apartment buildings on the property.
Commission members had concerns about the density of the proposed original development as well as affordability once the apartments are built. Rusty Palmer, the Columbia city planner, recommended that the development be condensed from 16 to 12 apartments, creating more space for future tenants. The commission voted 8-0 in August that City Council members deny the request.
Commissioner Anthony Stanton, who was highly in favor of the new plan, said “There’s been a lot of work on this project. I think it has been designed as best as it can be under the current situation.”
Still, commissioners had concerns about the lack of green space, water runoff and the amount of traffic that the proposed development will add to an already busy part of town.
Commissioner Tootie Burns, who had major concerns about the new development, said she agreed that progress had been made but that it wasn’t quite there yet.
“I’m having trouble supporting it because I don’t want to do almost good enough,” she said. “I don’t think that’s our responsibility to the neighbors with the significant opposition that we’ve heard and the correspondence that we’ve received.”
Rebecca Shaw, a neighbor of the proposed development, also had questions about the new plan. Her concerns echoed some of the same concerns that commission members had. Mainly, water runoff, lack of green space and traffic problems.
One big issue was the need for right-in, right-out parking. Commissioner Lee Russell and Michael MacMann were adamant about the need for this kind of parking in the neighborhood, saying it will allow for better traffic flow. A deal was made during the public comment portion of the meeting, and Gebhardt agreed to add this into the proposed plan.
Commissioners Valerie Carroll, Burns and MacMann voted to recommend denying the request, while Commissioners Joy Rushing, Sharon Geuea Jones, Brian Toohey, Sara Loe, Stanton and Russell all voted to recommend approving.
The City Council will vote to approve or deny the request at its next meeting.