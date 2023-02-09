Columbia’s Planning and Zoning Commission granted a conditional use permit for a new bar and a four-story hotel on Thursday evening. The commission’s recommendation will now go to the Columbia City Council for consideration.
If approved, a bar and tasting room would open at Six-Mile Ordinary, a distillery located off Wilkes Boulevard on Fay Street.
The property owner, Arcade District LLC, applied for the permit because the distillery is in an industrial zoning district. This means a bar cannot be constructed without the proper papers.
A recent report detailed some concerns from city staff.
“The Commission and staff have previously evaluated noise, air quality, heavy truck traffic and other potential health, safety and incompatibility concerns in this area,” according to the staff report.
Commission member Sharon Jones said she is concerned by the lack of parking on the property. She said it poses a danger to intoxicated pedestrians who, if parked elsewhere, might have to cross the COLT Railroad to get to their cars.
During the meeting, city staff said the applicant is proposing to construct a sidewalk, a striped crosswalk and appropriate signage to address these concerns. The floor plan showcases a new bar and tasting room for the distillery’s product. Existing items in the floor plan include: 12 parking spots, a manufacturing room and a retail and storage area.
Commissioner Anthony Stanton said that any injuries will be the distillery’s responsibility, not the city’s. He also said the owners have met the city’s safety requirements.
“Let the chips fall where they may,” Stanton said. “Let’s support it.”
Plans for a four-story hotel were also approved by the commission Thursday. The hotel would be built near the intersection of Ponderosa Street and Nocona Parkway on the southwest side of town.
The original plan for the property, which was from 2021, included a three-story, multi-purpose office. However, an amendment passed Thursday would split the property in two if the plan, pending Council approval. Due to the rezoning, the building will now be able to stand at 65 feet tall instead of the 45 feet allowed in the original plan.