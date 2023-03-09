A new travel trailer park northeast of the U.S. 63 and Route B interchange could come to Columbia soon.

The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended to approve a request by Engineering Surveys and Services, Inc. on behalf of SAP Holdings, LLC to rezone property at 4150 Paris Road for commercial recreational use during its meeting Thursday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023

    Reach me at lsm8w5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you