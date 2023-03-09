A new travel trailer park northeast of the U.S. 63 and Route B interchange could come to Columbia soon.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the City Council approve a request by Engineering Surveys and Services on behalf of SAP Holdings to rezone property at 4150 Paris Road for commercial recreational use during its meeting Thursday.
When the land was first annexed, it was zoned temporarily for agricultural use, according to a staff report to the commission. The commission recommended changing the land’s zoning status to mixed-use corridor.
The commission also recommended approval of a conditional use permit as long as the site is limited to a maximum of 80 trailer sites and that it has an approved land disturbance plan, which would be required prior to development.
Development would not begin until these recommendations are approved by the Columbia City Council.
The staff report states that an earlier request including a larger tract of land was denied last year due to the location’s proximity to the Hinkson Creek floodplain. The lot was divided into two tracts to minimize flood risk.
“We’ve seen this case before; they did everything they needed to make it happen,” Commissioner Anthony Stanton said.
The commission also approved plans for the expansion of the Fox Creek subdivision in northeast Columbia. The requests, seeking a revised preliminary plat and permanent zoning, came from Simon & Struemph Engineering on behalf of JR2 Development. Requests include an additional 16.52 acres both north and west of the existing property, as well as a design adjustment plan.
If approved by the council, the property will be rezoned to one-family residential use. The expansion would result in an additional 43 residential lots and four common lots.
Auston Bevins raised concern at the meeting about how additional development in the Fox Creek subdivision would “drastically impact” his family’s quality of life. One of his family members has an auditory sensory disorder.
“We actually specifically moved to our home because it was one of the quietest places we could find in Columbia,” Bevins said. He also said he never received a property owner letter containing additional information on the expansion.
Commissioner Sara Loe brought up the absence of a cross-cut through sidewalk system in the neighborhood as a potential safety concern and inconvenience to residents. This led to a split vote from the commission.
After Patrick Zenner proposed a design adjustment that adds a pedestrian path between the loop streets, the commission voted to approve the plan.