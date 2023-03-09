A new travel trailer park northeast of the U.S. 63 and Route B interchange could come to Columbia soon.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the City Council approve a request by Engineering Surveys and Services on behalf of SAP Holdings to rezone property at 4150 Paris Road for commercial recreational use during its meeting Thursday.

