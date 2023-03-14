For only the second time, a development has sought and received unanimous approval from the Columbia Board of Adjustment to develop a subdivision using optional standards that would allow smaller lots.
"This is the kind of thing the city is going to need more of," board member Jefferson Crew said. "There's way too many duplexes around the city, in my opinion. I hope to see more of this."
On Tuesday, the Board of Adjustment heard a request on behalf of Black Dog Consulting and Development to allow cottage-optional development standards in an 18-lot subdivision. The subdivision is planned to be located at 3612 Oakland Gravel Road. Approval of the request allows the developers to build smaller properties with the goal of creating more affordable housing.
Tim Crockett, a partner at Crockett Engineering, said their goal was "to provide an affordable, small infill cottage-style development."
"We're trying to get those prices down," Crockett said. "I think they are a big burden on residents who are trying to pursue homeownership."
In a report, city staff said the Unified Development Code in 2017 adopted standards for “cottage” developments. These standards were created with the goal to allow smaller subdivisions to increase housing diversity, income-integrated neighborhoods and affordable housing options. This option did not exist in previous codes.
In order to qualify for optional development standards, the development has to be in a residential area, have adequate parking and can't create additional traffic or other risks to public health and safety within the immediate area.
The cottage category is also used as a way to fulfill the Comprehensive Plan’s Livable and Sustainable Neighborhood goals and objectives, according to the staff report. The goals are intended to support diverse and inclusive housing as well as to promote affordability in neighborhoods.
"This type of development is what the city of Columbia is looking for," Patrick Zenner, development services manager for the Columbia Community Development Department, said.
The location of the subdivision would be within walking distance of Blue Ridge Middle School, Oakland Middle School and an MU Health Care facility.