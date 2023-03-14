For only the second time, a development has sought and received unanimous approval from the Columbia Board of Adjustment to develop a subdivision using optional standards that would allow smaller lots.

"This is the kind of thing the city is going to need more of," board member Jefferson Crew said. "There's way too many duplexes around the city, in my opinion. I hope to see more of this."

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you